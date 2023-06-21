Expand / Collapse search
FedEx shares fall on quarterly revenue miss

FedEx is projecting low single-digit revenue growth and per-share earnings between $16.50 and $18.50 on an adjusted basis

FedEx reported its third straight quarterly revenue drop as demand has weakened following the pandemic boom.

Shares of the package delivery company are 3% lower in pre-market trading.

The company is looking to cut costs by reducing flights and grounding more aircraft.

Another move the company is making is combining its Express and Ground delivery networks into one business.

FEDEX PILOTS UNION REACHES TENTATIVE CONTRACT DEAL

It's a move the company hopes will cut around $4 billion in costs over the next two years, according to the Wall Street Journal.

For the quarter, FedEx reported a profit of $1.54 billion, or $6.05 a share, compared with a profit of $558 million, or $2.13 a share, in the same period a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported per-share earnings of $4.94, beating analyst estimates.

FEDEX TO OUTLINE COST REDUCTION PLANS FOR FISCAL 2024, 2025

Sales fell 10% to $21.93 billion in the quarter, missing expectations for $22.55 billion.

FDX FEDEX CORP. 231.80 +0.01 +0.00%

Looking ahead, FedEx is projecting low single-digit revenue growth and per-share earnings between $16.50 and $18.50 on an adjusted basis. Analysts polled by FactSet expected FedEx to give guidance of $18.33 a share.

Shares have gained more than 30% this year.