FDA raises Costco egg recall to highest risk level over salmonella fears

Hundreds of thousands of eggs sold at Costcos that were part of a recall issued last month have a "reasonable" likelihood that consumption may cause serious health problems or death, due to being contaminated with salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On Friday, the FDA slapped the Handsome Brook Farms eggs sold at Costco stores in the Southeastern United States with the highest risk level of Category 1.

Category 1, the FDA notes on its site, means there is a recall in which there is "a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

Last month, over 10,000 cartons of eggs sold under Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand were voluntarily recalled over concerns they could be contaminated with salmonella, though nobody at the time had been sickened by the potentially foul eggs.

The eggs were sold in Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee at 25 Costco stores starting Nov. 22, 2024.

Handsome Brook Farms started the recall after determining eggs "not intended for retail distribution were instead packaged and distributed in retail packaging."

"Additional supply chain controls and retraining are being put in place to prevent recurrence," the company said.

FOX Business has reached out to Handsome Brook Farms for comment on the FDA’s serious categorization of the recall.

The recall only applies to units with the Julian code 327 and a Use By Date of Jan 5, 2025.

"No other products are impacted by this recall," the FDA said.

Salmonella is a food-borne illness that can cause fever, diarrhea and nausea and can be life-threatening in the very young and old and those who are immunocompromised.

FOX Business’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.