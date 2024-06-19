FDA issues warning to Dollar Tree over its failure to remove recalled children's snack

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sent a warning letter to Dollar Tree, Inc. last week after an investigation revealed the company failed to remove a children's snack that contained elevated levels of lead and chromium, 45 days after being notified of its recall.

WanaBana issued a voluntary recall for its Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches on Oct. 29, 2023, after an investigation found the product contained "extremely high concentrations of lead," according to the FDA.

Children in 44 states had probable or confirmed cases of elevated blood lead levels after eating the applesauce pouches marketed for toddlers, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak was declared over in April.

While WanaBana issued the voluntary recall on Oct. 29, Dollar Tree was notified in writing of the recall the same day because they sold the recalled product.

"In the weeks and months that followed, state and local partners in multiple states continued to report the presence of recalled WanaBana pouches on Dollar Tree store shelves with FDA requesting and working with partners to see such product removed or destroyed when found," the FDA told Dollar Tree in its letter.

As a result, the FDA initiated a Recall Audit Check (RAC) at Dollar Tree stores, and it was determined that between Nov. 10 and Dec. 19, Dollar Tree still had the WanaBana products on the shelves.

The FDA explained in its letter that it held multiple meetings with Dollar Tree to discuss the recall, during which the company said it would pull the product.

The letter alleges that Dollar Tree programmed the cash registers to not allow the sale of the item, but the FDA says that was not enough.

In fact, a consumer issued a complaint noting that they were shopping with their child at a Dollar Tree store in Kitsap County, Washington, after the recall and let their child consume a fruit pouch off the shelf before paying. When the consumer went to pay, they were not allowed to pay for the product because of the recall.

"Despite numerous attempts to bring this serious issue to your attention, your firm continued to offer adulterated Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches on store shelves, leaving children at risk of exposure to these adulterated products," the FDA wrote.

Now, the FDA is ordering Dollar Tree to provide in writing within 15 days, the specific steps the company has taken to address any violations or face legal action.

A Dollar Tree spokesperson told Fox News Digital the company is committed to selling quality food and products, maintaining a safe environment for associates and customers, and complying with all laws and regulations.

The company is now under new management, which, the spokesperson explained, has put Dollar Tree on a journey involving taking steps to enhance and strengthen its compliance and safety programs. This also includes executing product recalls quickly and effectively, the spokesperson said.

"We are building and enhancing our efforts to prevent and detect violations, and when a compliance issue does occur, we work to remediate it promptly and fully," the spokesperson said.

As to the recalled product, Dollar Tree said it took immediate action in October 2023 to execute a recall of WanaBana’s Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouch as soon as it was notified of the recall.

"We continue to cooperate with the FDA on this matter," the spokesperson said.

FOX Business reached out to WanaBana for comment, but did not hear back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.