Applesauce recall: State AG's plead with FDA for toxic metal testing in baby food industry

A group of attorneys general are pressuring the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to strengthen protection of baby food within the industry from toxic metals as scrutiny of an applesauce recall intensifies.

In a letter to the FDA, the group of 20 attorneys general are requesting, among other things, that the federal health agency "issue guidance to the baby food industry on finished product testing for lead and other toxic elements."

In 2022, that same group of attorneys general urged the administration to reconsider a petition it filed in 2021 when it asked the FDA to "drive down the levels of toxic heavy metals in food intended for babies and young children, including by issuing FDA guidance on finished product testing."

The latest plea comes as the FDA continues its ongoing investigation into the hundreds of lead poisoning cases that have been tied to the recalled WanaBana, Schnucks or Weis brand apple cinnamon pouches and what led to the contamination.

This isn't the first time lawmakers have sounded the alarm over this recall as cases of lead poisoning continue to rack up around the country, including in children who are more susceptible to lead toxicity.

Last month, bipartisan lawmakers from the House Energy and Commerce Committee called on the FDA to detail in a briefing why it believes the lead contamination in the recalled applesauce pouches could have been intentional and the steps it has taken to investigate the matter as well as prevent future illicit food contamination in the supply chain.

Shortly after the briefing, the FDA warned that the manufacturer behind the applesauce products tied to an onslaught of lead poisoning cases did not test its products for heavy metals.

The finding is one of a handful of shortfalls the federal agency discovered during its inspection of the Ecuador-based Austrofood S.A.S. factory, which manufactured the recalled pouches.

The FDA has said that it has "limited authority over foreign ingredient suppliers who do not directly ship product to the U.S." due to the fact that their food undergoes further manufacturing and processing prior to export.

"Thus, the FDA cannot take direct action with Negasmart or Carlos Aguilera," the FDA said. However, it said its investigation is ongoing to determine the point of contamination and whether additional products are linked to illnesses.

The FDA hasn't received any new reports of illnesses since late January when it received 90 confirmed complaints or reports of adverse events potentially linked to recalled product.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is also investigating the matter, received reports of 422 cases, of which 101 are confirmed.