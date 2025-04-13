Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions

Over 44K Audi vehicles recalled due to software issue that causes speedometer to fail

Vehicles in recall are all from 2021 and include models such as A6, A7, A8, SQ8

Over 44,000 Audi vehicles have been recalled due to a software issue that causes the instrument panel display to fail and warning lights and the speedometer to stop working.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) posted the recall to its site, saying 44,387 were affected by the recall.

Volkswagen Group of America Inc. has recalled certain 2021 SQ8, A6 Sedan, A7, A8, Q7, Q8, RS6 Avant, RS7, RSQ8, S6 Sedan, S7, S8, A6 Allroad and SQ7 vehicles because of the software issue.

"A vehicle’s virtual cockpit instrument cluster may shut down because of detection of an internal fault," a document associated with the recall reads. "When this occurs, the engine speed (RPM), vehicle speed and gear/mode indicators will not be displayed. In addition to this, other information, such as time, date and mileage are also not displayed. Warnings, tell-tales and gauges that don’t display could increase risk of crash."

Those who drive a 2021 Audi model are encouraged to visit the NHTSA website, where a search of the vehicle identification number will determine whether the vehicle is part of the recall.

VOLKSWAGEN, AUDI RECALL OVER 261,000 VEHICLES TO FIX FUEL LEAK, FIRE RISK

Audi Logo

Audi recalled over 40,000 vehicles due to a software issue causing the instrument panel to malfunction and not display the speedometer.

The remedy involves dealers updating the instrument panel software at no cost to the owner of the Audi.

IMPORTED LUXURY CARS SUCH AS AUDI HELD BY US OVER BANNED PART LINKED TO FORCED LABOR IN CHINA

An Audi being built in a factory

Audi recalled over 40,000 vehicles due to a software issue causing the instrument panel to malfunction and not display the speedometer.

Dealers will also send owners of affected vehicles notifications by May 30, 2025.

The manufacturer did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the recall.

VOLKSWAGEN BRINGS CHATGPT INTO COMPACT CARS

Audi sign

Audi recalled over 40,000 vehicles due to a software issue causing the instrument panel to malfunction and not display the speedometer.

Last year, Volkswagen recalled over 261,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to address an issue with a suction jet pump inside the fuel tanks that could cause a leak and pose a potential fire hazard.

The recall affected several models manufactured between 2015 and 2020.