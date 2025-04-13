Over 44K Audi vehicles recalled due to software issue that causes speedometer to fail

Over 44,000 Audi vehicles have been recalled due to a software issue that causes the instrument panel display to fail and warning lights and the speedometer to stop working.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) posted the recall to its site, saying 44,387 were affected by the recall.

Volkswagen Group of America Inc. has recalled certain 2021 SQ8, A6 Sedan, A7, A8, Q7, Q8, RS6 Avant, RS7, RSQ8, S6 Sedan, S7, S8, A6 Allroad and SQ7 vehicles because of the software issue.

"A vehicle’s virtual cockpit instrument cluster may shut down because of detection of an internal fault," a document associated with the recall reads. "When this occurs, the engine speed (RPM), vehicle speed and gear/mode indicators will not be displayed. In addition to this, other information, such as time, date and mileage are also not displayed. Warnings, tell-tales and gauges that don’t display could increase risk of crash."

Those who drive a 2021 Audi model are encouraged to visit the NHTSA website, where a search of the vehicle identification number will determine whether the vehicle is part of the recall.

The remedy involves dealers updating the instrument panel software at no cost to the owner of the Audi.

Dealers will also send owners of affected vehicles notifications by May 30, 2025.

The manufacturer did not respond to FOX Business’ request for comment on the recall.

Last year, Volkswagen recalled over 261,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to address an issue with a suction jet pump inside the fuel tanks that could cause a leak and pose a potential fire hazard.

The recall affected several models manufactured between 2015 and 2020.