All Musk's Xs move to Texas: Flagship social media company joins SpaceX, Tesla in the Lone Star State

The social media company X, which was formally called Twitter until it was purchased by Elon Musk, will reportedly close its San Francisco headquarters and move to Texas.

An internal email obtained by The New York Times from X’s chief executive, Linda Yaccarino to employees said workers would move to existing offices in San Jose. The company will also open an engineering-focused office in Palo Alto.

"This is an important decision that impacts many of you, but it is the right one for our company in the long term," Yaccarino wrote.

Last month, Musk said he would move the company's headquarters, as well as SpaceX, to the Texas capital of Austin after California passed a law banning school districts from requiring teachers and other faculty to notify parents when their child changes their gender identity.

"This is the final straw," Musk wrote on X at the time. "Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas."

"And X HQ will move to Austin," he added.

California Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, responded to Musk at the time, saying: "You bent the knee," above the image of a social media post by former President Trump with a photo of him and Musk in the White House.

Musk purchased the social media platform in 2022, but the company has not paid rent to Shorenstein, the real estate company that manages X’s office building, the Times reported.

