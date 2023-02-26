Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk’s Twitter conducts yet another round of layoffs, firing dozens: report

Elon Musk has pushed to drastically cut costs at Twitter

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 26

Elon Musk's Twitter conducted yet another round of layoffs this weekend, reportedly firing 50 employees in an effort to further cut costs at the company.

The layoff struck engineering teams related to advertising and Twitter's app, according to The Information. Musk has laid off thousands of Twitter employees since gaining control over the company in October.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Musk has complained of plunging revenue since taking over Twitter, with many advertisers leaving the platform.

Elon Musk with the Twitter logo

Billionaire Elon Musk has fired thousands of people since taking over Twitter in October. (Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

The Twitter headquarters building

Twitter reportedly conducted another round of layoffs on Saturday, firing at least 50 people. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk joked grimly about Twitter's profits last week.

"Say what you want about me, but I acquired the world’s largest non-profit for $44B," he wrote on Twitter.

Nevertheless, Musk has bragged that the platform has seen skyrocketing use since he took over.

Musk's cost-cutting efforts led to the firing of roughly 3,700 employees in recent months, leaving the company with a staff of roughly 2,000.

Twitter headquarters

Elon Musk said he had to drastically cut costs at Twitter to save the company from bankruptcy. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk's changes to the Twitter platform have related largely to the Twitter Blue subscription program, which now allows users to pay a monthly fee to secure their own blue "verified" badge.