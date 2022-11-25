Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Elon Musk to roll out multi-colored verification checks

Twitter CEO Musk says verification changes were 'Painful, but necessary'

close
Texas Rep. Michael Cloud and The Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen discuss Donald Trump's Twitter being reinstated and the House GOP's agenda on 'The Evening Edit.' video

Elon Musk reactivates Donald Trump's Twitter account as others flee platform

Texas Rep. Michael Cloud and The Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen discuss Donald Trump's Twitter being reinstated and the House GOP's agenda on 'The Evening Edit.'

Twitter chief Elon Musk said Friday that the social media platform would roll out an updated verified service next Friday. 

In tweets early Friday, the SpaceX founder apologized for the delay and explained how verification would be updated.

"Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates," he said. "Painful, but necessary."

Responding to his tweet, social media influencer Crypto King asked, "So every individual verified as a public official or $8 payment will have the same check? Will they be customizable? Will there be a red check for those that commit fraud but verified #NYT?"

ELON MUSK SAYS 'AMNESTY' COMING FOR SOME SUSPENDED TWITTER ACCOUNTS

Elon Musk's Twitter profile

Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022.  (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Musk said that all verified individuals would have the same blue check, explaining that the boundary of what constitutes "notable" is "otherwise too subjective." 

"Individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week," he added.

In a later tweet, Musk said that the company and Twitter users, "shall see how it goes." 

Twitter headquarters

Twitter Headquarters is seen in San Francisco on Nov. 22, 2022.  (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

These remarks come after the billionaire was forced to pause the $8 monthly subscriptions to Twitter Blue after users impersonated brands, sitting senators and others. 

The chaos led several companies to pause or pull back advertising on Twitter. 

Elon Musk

SpaceX founder Elon Musk after a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on Aug. 25, 2022, in Boca Chica Beach, Texas.  (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk, however, said Twitter's user growth is at an all-time high.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

On Monday, Musk said Twitter was holding off the relaunch until there is "high confidence of stopping impersonation."

"Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," he noted.

Reuters contributed to this report. 