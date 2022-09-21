Elon Musk Twitter deposition, Bed Bath & Beyond earnings, Amazon hardware event top week ahead

Investors are in for another wave of key earnings and economic data. Wall Street will also be watching for developments in the Musk-Twitter legal battle as the world's richest man gets put in the hot seat this week during a deposition in Delaware.

U.S. stocks experienced another sharp selloff across the board on Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average touching an intraday bear market before ending slightly above that level with a 486 point loss as recession fears grow. In commodities, oil fell over 7% for the week ending at $78.74 per barrel.

FOX Business looks at the upcoming events likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Monday 9/26

The Chicago Federal Reserve's national activity index will kick off the week for economic data.

The Federal Reserve will also make the rounds as Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic participates in a Washington Post Live interview on the causes and impact of income and wealth inequality in the United States and Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy before Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) Golub Center for Finance and Policy Distinguished Speaker Series.

Boston Fed president Susan Collins will also speak on strengths and challenges in the national and regional economy, the work of the Federal Reserve both nationally and in New England and her background and the work she plans to pursue before the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.

Elon Musk's legal fight with Twitter will also be in focus as the Tesla chief executive is questioned under oath in a deposition that is slated to run through Sept. 27. Twitter is suing Musk in the Delaware Court of Chancery in an effort to force him to follow through on his $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant. The legal showdown will kick off on Oct. 17.

Tuesday 9/27

Earnings will ramp up on Tuesday with Cracker Barrel, Jabil Circuit and United Natural Foods before the market open and BlackBerry and Cal-Maine Foods after the bell.

Meanwhile, the FHFA monthly home price index, Case-Shiller home price index, new home sales, consumer confidence, durable goods and building permits will be on the docket for economic data.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will also speak on current economic conditions or monetary policy before the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum's "The Future of the U.S. Economy" event and San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly will participate in a fireside chat entitled "Innovation and Central Banking" before the bank's virtual Symposium on Asian Banking and Finance.

Wednesday 9/28

Cintas and Paychex will take the earnings spotlight before the market open on Wednesday, while Jefferies Financial Group, Park City Group and Vail Resorts will deliver earnings results after the bell.

On the economic data front, investors will be watching pending some sales, weekly mortgage applications and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic will also participate in a moderated conversation on "Leadership in Banking" before "Banking and the Economy: A Forum for Minorities in Banking" and Chicago Fed president Charles Evans will participate in a moderated question-and-answer session on current economic conditions or monetary policy hosted by the London School of Economics.

In addition, Amazon will hold its annual hardware event which showcases the e-commerce behemoth's latest devices, features and services. Highlights from last year's event included the Echo Show 15, the Astro home assistant and Amazon Glow.

Thursday 9/29

Wrapping up the week for earnings will be Bed Bath & Beyond, CarMax, Micron Technology and Rite Aid before the market open and Nike after the bell.

As for economic data, investors will digest corporate profits, the final reading on second quarter GDP and the latest in initial and continuing jobless claims.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will also participate in a policy panel before the hybrid "Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics Conference 2022" co-hosted by the bank's Center for Inflation Research and San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly will give a policy presentation at Boise State University.

Additionally, Porsche will begin trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Friday 9/30

Finishing out the week for economic data will be the personal consumption expenditures price index, real consumer spending and disposable incomes, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index and the Chicago purchasing managers index.

In addition, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard will deliver opening remarks and New York Fed president John Williams will deliver closing remarks before the hybrid Financial Stability Considerations for Monetary Policy Conference.

Other notable events include Tesla's second AI Day, the end of the U.S. government's fiscal year and an emergency summit by EU energy ministers to approve measures to lower energy prices.