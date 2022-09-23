Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by  Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Live News
Last Update

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Futures add to declines, oil's losing week

Stocks futures fall on rate hike, recession fears. Mortgages rates highest since 2007. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

6Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Stock futures fall on rate hike, recession concerns

Stock futures fall on rate hike, recession concerns

NYSE floor traders (Reuters)

U.S. equity futures are adding to losses following three days of declines after more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to control persistent inflation spurred fears of a possible global recession.

The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.8% when Wall Street begins trading.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, was at 3.68% on Friday.

Oil prices fell Friday amid recession fears and a stronger U.S. dollar, though losses were capped by supply concerns.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading around $83.00.

Brent crude futures traded around $89.00 per barrel.

For the week the contracts for TWI and Brent were down 2.3% and 1.5% respectively.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7%. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

The S&P 500 lost 0.8% on Thursday to 3,757.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% to 30,076.68 and the Nasdaq composite slid 1.4% to 11,066.81.

Posted by Ken Martin

Apple Music to sponsor Super Bowl halftime show replacing Pepsi

Apple Music to sponsor Super Bowl halftime show replacing Pepsi

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

This season's Super Bowl halftime show will have a new sponsor.

The National Football League announced on Thursday that Apple Music is the new partner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The multi-year partnership will begin with Super Bowl LVII, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Costco profit, revenue top estimates

Costco profit, revenue top estimates

Costco location (iStock)

Costco hares traded 3% lower in premarket trading as operating expenses rose due to higher labor and freight costs.

The big-box retailer beat Wall Street revenue and profit estimates.

Fiscal fourth total revenue rose 15% to $72.10 billion. The analysts' average estimate was $72.04 billion.

Comparable sales grew 13.7%, with e-commerce up 7.1%. U.S. sales were 15.8%.

Posted by Ken Martin

Gasoline price continues to climb

Gasoline price continues to climb

Gas prices (AAA)

The average price of a gallon of gasoline gained again on Friday to $3.689, according to AAA. Thursday's price was $3.684, rising for the third day in a row after nearly 100 days of declines.

Gas hit a high of $5.016 on June 14. 

Diesel's price slipped to $4.911 per gallon.

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil falls on recession fears

Oil falls on recession fears

Oil rig pumping (Reuters)

Oil prices fell Friday amid recession fears and a stronger U.S. dollar, though losses were capped by supply concerns.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading around $83.00.

Brent crude futures traded around $89.00 per barrel.

For the week the contracts for TWI and Brent were down 2.3% and 1.5% respectively.

Central banks around the world raised interest rates this week, raising the risk of economic slowdowns.

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin trade mixed Friday morning

Bitcoin was trading at around $19,000, after snapping a four-day losing streak.

For the week, Bitcoin was lower by more than 1%. For the month, the cryptocurrency is down more than 4%.

Bitcoin is down more than 58% year-to-date.

Ethereum was trading at $1,300, after losing 10% in the past week.

Dogecoin was trading at 6 cents, gaining just over 1% in the past week.

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here