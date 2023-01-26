Elon Musk banks almost $12B of Tesla money in seven days

Elon Musk added another $11.98 billion to his bank account over the last week, as tracked by the Dow Jones Market Data Group.

The most recent filings show Musk holds 423,622,000 shares in Tesla worth $53.87 billion as of close of trading on Jan.19. The total value of those holdings jumped to $67.89 billion based on Thursday’s closing price.

The weekly total doesn’t account for Musk’s other assets and liabilities as CEO of SpaceX and Twitter, founder of The Boring Company, and co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI. Forbes lists Musk’s overall worth at $168.7 billion.

Tesla

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 160.27 +15.84 +10.97%

Tesla is up nearly 25% over the past five days and up 48% since the start of the year. The stock remains the Nasdaq 100's best performer, despite being down approximately 42% lower over the past year.

Shares have also rallied the last month, revving almost 30% into the green. Tesla is currently on its longest winning streak since Sept.12, 2022, when it rose for five straight trading days.

Fourth quarter earnings

In its latest earnings release on Wednesday, Tesla said it generated about $24.32 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, marking a 37% increase from the same three-month period last year. The company’s profits saw a roughly 59% jump from 2021’s Q4 to $3.7 billion, while its adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.19.

Refinitiv estimates for revenue and earnings per share were $24.16 billion and $1.13 respectively, meaning Tesla came in higher on both.

The company said in early January that its vehicle production for the quarter came in at over 439,700 vehicles. Meanwhile, its deliveries were nearly 405,300.

Musk praised the Tesla team during the earnings call for its performance "despite the fact that 2022 was an incredibly challenging year due to forced shutdowns, very high interest rates and many delivery challenges."

"Thus far in January, we’ve seen the strongest orders year-to–date than ever in our history. We’re currently seeing orders at almost twice the rate of production," he said.

Musk noted it was "hard to say" whether that will continue.

