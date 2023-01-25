Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Twitter

Elon Musk changes Twitter name to 'Mr. Tweet' and now can't change it back

Musk said Twitter won't let him change his handle back

close
Attorney Jed Rubenfeld shares how social media users can sue federal agencies who pushed Twitter to censor constitutionally protected speech on 'Kennedy.'  video

Twitter's censorship most serious threat to the First Amendment: Jed Rubenfeld

Attorney Jed Rubenfeld shares how social media users can sue federal agencies who pushed Twitter to censor constitutionally protected speech on 'Kennedy.' 

Even Twitter boss Elon Musk isn't above the social media platform's mistakes.

On Wednesday, Musk tweeted that he changed his name to "Mr. Tweet" but was prevented from changing it back.

TWITTER SEES AD SPENDING FALL OVER 70% IN DEC

"Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back," Musk wrote in a post accompanied by a laughing emoji. 

Elon Musk Twitter

Elon Musk said he changed his Twitter handle and can't change it back.  (Elon Musk / Twitter / Fox News)

FOX Business has reached out to Twitter. 

Musk frequently tweets throughout the day about various topics, including politics and the platform itself. 

In recent weeks, he has released the "Twitter Files" in a series of installments of what went on behind the scenes before he acquired the company. 

The Twitter Files have been reported by a rotation of independent journalists and writers, who were given unprecedented access to Twitter's internal archives.  

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE