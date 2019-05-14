E. coli outbreak linked to ground beef infects 196 people, CDC says

article

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said there are 196 reported cases of E. coli linked to ground beef across 10 states.

No one has died as a result of this outbreak, however 28 people have been hospitalized and there have been two reported cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is a kind of kidney failure, the CDC said in a news release.

Two companies issued recalls last month due to possible contamination, the CDC said. Grant Park Packing recalled roughly 53,200 pounds of raw ground beef products whereas K2D Foods “doing business as Colorado Premium Foods,” recalled more than 113,000 pounds of raw ground beef products.

However, the agency warned that more recalls are possible.

“At this time, no common supplier, distributor, or brand of ground beef has been identified that could account for the whole outbreak,” the CDC said.

There have been 19 additional reported cases since the CDC’s last update on April 26, the agency said.