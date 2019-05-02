Starbucks recalling 263,200 coffee presses over concerns users getting cut

article

Starbucks is voluntarily recalling more than 260,000 Bodum coffee presses in the U.S and Canada after receiving nine reports of users being injured after the plunger’s knob broke.

In a release by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the coffee giant urged consumers to immediately stop using the coffee press and contact them for instructions on how to return it for a full refund.

Starbucks said it has received a total of nine reports of coffee drinkers being injured after the coffee presses’ knob broke, resulting in either lacerations or puncture injuries.

The recall involves Bodum + Starbucks co-branded coffee presses partially made from recycled materials. The presses were manufactured in Portugal and sold nationwide at Starbucks from November 2016 through January 2019 for about $20. Recalled products have the SKU number 011063549.