Tyson Foods expands recall to almost 12 million pounds of chicken strips

Tyson Foods is recalling 11.8 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips that may be contaminated with "extraneous materials," including metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a press release.

Continue Reading Below

The recall is an expansion of a previous one in March that included 69,000 pounds of chicken strip products.

The meat producer said it extended the recall after two customers complained that they recently found extraneous materials in their chicken strips. Since March, the FSIS has had six complaints involving metal pieces, with three alleging oral injuries.

The recalled items with the establishment number "P-72221" were produced from October through March 8 with the "used by" dates of Oct. 1, 2019, through March 7, 2020.

The FSIS is urging customers with these products to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase and urged them not to consumer them.

Advertisement

Here are all the products included in the recall.

Tyson fully cooked crispy chicken strips in 25-ounce and 40-ounce bags;

Tyson fully cooked Buffalo-style chicken strips in 25-ounce and 40-ounce bags;

Tyson fully cooked honey BBQ flavored chicken strips in 25-ounce bags;

Best Choice Buffalo-style chicken strips in 20-ounce bags;

Great Value fully cooked chicken strips in 25-ounce bags;

Food Lion crispy chicken strips in 25-ounce bags.