Igloo Marine Elite coolers recalled due to entrapment, suffocation risks

Igloo Products Corp. announced Wednesday it was recalling about 60,000 Marine Elite coolers because the stainless steel latch can automatically lock while the lid is closed, possibly trapping and suffocating a person inside the container.

The recall was issued after the company received a report of a child being trapped in the insulated bin before being freed by an adult, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The Texas-based company said the voluntary recall only applies to coolers that have stainless-steel latches.

The recall only applies to the coolers with stainless steel latches. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

“It is possible that the stainless-steel latch could inadvertently close where the cooler cannot be forced opened from the inside. We are working closely with our distributors to send customers a free latch-replacement kit that you can use to easily and safely switch out the current latch,” the company wrote on its safety alert page.

The coolers, which are made to be used on boats or other marine environments, come in several sizes between 54 and 150 quarts, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The items included in the recall were sold between January 2015 and March 2019 at several recreational and home stores, as well as Amazon’s website.