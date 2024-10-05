Dow's record, Elon Musk helps Hurricane Helene victims, Spirit bankruptcy?

-Stocks rallied for the week after a strong jobs report. Oil spiked amid fighting in the Middle East

-The port strike was suspended, but details on the final contract remain unclear

-Former President Trump sits down with FOX Business Network's Larry Kudlow

-Elon Musk is feuding with FEMA and the FCC after he helps victims of Hurricane Helene while the government lags

-Rebuilding North Carolina after Helene may take years

-Spirit Airlines may be staring down Chapter 11, according to a report

-Costco is reportedly rolling out a new precious metal offering after gold bar success

JOBS RALLY: A better-than-expected jobs report for September fueled stocks…continue reading here. The Dow Jones Industrial Average scored its 34th record close…more on the markets. Oil spiked, juicing energy stocks as the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah rage…Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF

VIDEO: The outlook for oil as the crisis in the Middle East continues.

THE ETF REPORT ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

PORT PAIN: The short-lived strike was suspended but questions about the final contract and automation remain unclear…continue reading here. Here's a look at what dockworkers are making these days…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Pausing the port strike is "kicking the can down the road" says one small business owner.

TRUMP TALK: Former President Trump told FOX Business' Larry Kudlow that Vice President Kamala Harris' economic vision is risky…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Former President Trump talks about cutting taxes if elected.

AFTERMATH: Communities in the Southeast are reeling from Hurricane Helene with over 230 fatalities as of Friday and many still missing…more from FOX Weather. How FOX Corp. is helping the victims…continue reading here.

VIDEO: More on the devasation in North Carolina.

TO THE RESCUE: Elon Musk delivered Starlink satellite kits to victims of Hurricane Helene…continue reading here. He also said he could have done more if the government hadn't meddled…continue reading here.

VIDEO: How Elon Musk is helping Hurricane Helene victims.

GROUNDED: Discount carrier Spirit Airlines may be facing bankruptcy, according to a report…continue reading here.

METAL MONEY: Costco sold gold bars like hot cakes, now it may offer customers another precious metal…continue reading here.

PERSONAL FINANCE TIPS & TRICKS

DON'T MISS IT: The FOX Business Rundown Podcast – more podcasts here.

UP NEXT:

– Looking for more business and market-moving headlines? Find more from FOX Business here .

– Want live updates? Get the FOX Business app here.

– Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News and FOX Business here.