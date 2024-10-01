Trump says he spoke to Elon Musk about deploying Starlink in Helene ravaged areas

Former President Trump said he had discussions with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk about deploying Starlink in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Trump said Monday that he "just spoke to Elon" because he wanted to "get Starlink hooked up because they have no communication whatsoever," referencing people in some places that the massive hurricane barrelled through and severely impacted.

He also repeated that he had talked to Musk about North Carolina getting the satellite-based internet service in comments he made on Tuesday.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates had posted Monday afternoon on X that "this was already happening" along with a FEMA press release.

HURRICANE HELENE DEVASTATION COULD COST UP TO $34B, MOODY'S SAYS

As of Monday, 40 Starlink satellite systems were "available to help with responder communications" in North Carolina plus 140 more were coming for "communications infrastructure restoration," according to that release. Each county EOC was also slated to receive one.

FOX Business reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment.

The number of Starlink satellite systems in North Carolina for responder communications had risen to 60 as of Tuesday, according to another FEMA press release.

A spokesperson for FEMA told FOX Business that the agency ordered Starlink terminals for the Hurricane Helene response over the weekend and that had nothing to do with the former president.

"Since the Hurricane Helene Disaster, SpaceX has sent as many Starlink terminals as possible to help areas in need," Musk said in an X post early Tuesday morning. "Earlier today, @realDonaldTrump alerted me to additional people who need Starlink Internet in North Carolina. We are sending them terminals right away."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Later in the day, the billionaire tech CEO said his company was sending as many terminals "as possible" to parts of the country impacted by Hurricane Helene.

More than 500 of SpaceX’s satellite-based internet service kits "have arrived, or will arrive shortly" in parts of the country impacted by Hurricane Helene for deployment by "private individuals and organizations," according to a Tuesday post from Starlink.

"We are making a system update to allow all Starlinks in affected areas to work, regardless of payment," Musk also said Tuesday of Starlink efforts. "Software update hopefully completed tonight. Tomorrow at the latest."

PEAK TOURISM MONTH LIKELY A ‘WASH’ FOR WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA, AIRBNB OWNER SAYS

SpaceX has made Starlink available to help in emergency situations on multiple occasions in the past, including for hurricane recovery.

Some other instances where the company has provided Starlink access included in Tonga in the wake of a 2022 volcanic eruption and tsunami, in Iran during 2022 protests and in Maui last year after the deadly wildfires.

The satellite-based internet service is used in over 100 different countries.