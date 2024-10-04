Elon Musk slams FEMA over Helene response in North Carolina as SpaceX looks to set up new Starlinks

Elon Musk on Friday slammed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), claiming that it is blocking shipments of Starlink satellite internet deliveries in hurricane-ravaged North Carolina.

"FEMA is not merely failing to adequately help people in trouble, but is actively blocking citizens who try to help!" the billionaire claimed on X.

Musk said he had just received a note from a SpaceX engineer, Starlink’s parent company, in Asheville, North Carolina, who said the company has "powered up two large operating bases for choppers to deliver goods into hands. We’ve deployed 300+ starlinks and outpour is it has saved many lives."

But Musk said the engineer claimed that FEMA is "actively blocking shipments and seizing goods and services locally and locking them away to state they are their own. It’s very real and scary how much they have taken control to stop people helping. We are blocked now on the shipments of new starlinks coming in until we get an escort from the fire dept. but that may not be enough."

He later shared a text exchange with the engineer in which he claimed that FEMA was about to shut down the airspace to "'regulate' the private choppers we are riding in to deliver Starlink and supplies. We are pushing back with Trump team as well to help us, but not looking good."

FEMA categorically denied the claims in a response to FOX Business.

"The claims about FEMA confiscating or taking commodities, supplies or resources in North Carolina, Tennessee, or any state impacted by Helene are false," FEMA’s Director of Public Affairs Jaclyn Rothenberg told FOX Business. "FEMA is continuing to work with our federal family and state and local partners in the impacted areas to effectively bring in life-saving resources to the people and communities who need it most. As of Oct. 3. FEMA has deployed more than 11.5 million Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), over 12.6 million liters of water, more than 400,000 tarps and 150 generators to areas impacted by Helene."

As of late Friday, the death toll was 230 in Helene's wake, with most centered in North and South Carolina in the worst hurricane devastation since Katrina in 2005.

Rothernberg added that Starlink units have been set up in North Carolina and other states in the wake of Helene.

"Connectivity is crucial to disaster response," he told FOX Business. "FEMA has successfully deployed Starlink in multiple disasters to support disaster operations including disasters in Guam, Hawaii and Alaska. FEMA has helped provide Starlink terminals to the state of North Carolina, including to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Nation and critical lifeline locations as determined by the state. These units are supporting state and local municipalities, Urban Search and Rescue and disaster coordination. Starlink units have been sent to multiple states in support of Hurricane Helene response efforts."

FEMA also directed FOX Business to its rumor response page, which says rumors about the agency turning away and stopping vehicles with donations and confiscating supplies are "all false" and "often spread after a disaster."

"FEMA does not take donations and/or food from survivors or voluntary organizations. Donations of food, water, or other goods are handled by voluntary agencies who specialize in storing, sorting, cleaning, and distributing donated items," it said. "FEMA does not conduct vehicle stops or handle road closures with armed guards — those are done by local law enforcement."

Starlink and Elon Musk did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.