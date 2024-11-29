Dow, S&P hit record, DOGE hits the road, Walmart’s DEI rollback
Dow, S&P 500 wrap up best month since November 2023
- Stocks notch another week of record highs as the Trump bump keeps on giving
- Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's DOGE will hit the road next week
- President-elect Trump fills out his team with another economic A-lister
- Here's how the U.S. could become crypto capital of the world
- Walmart typically rolls back prices, but this week it did so with its DEI policies
- Meta's Mark Zuckerberg hobnobbed at Mar-a-Lago and JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon does his own 1-1 with the President-elect
- Warren Buffett's surprise, emotional November shareholder letter
- Fmr. NFL tight end Ron Gronkowski reveals his best stock investment
RECORD SETTING: U.S. stocks rallied on Friday to fresh record highs…more on the markets here.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|44910.65
|+188.59
|+0.42%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|6032.38
|+33.64
|+0.56%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|19218.16623
|+157.69
|+0.83%
Bitcoin inches closer to $100,000. The largest cryptocurrency by market value has gained 127% this year…LIVE cryptocurrency prices here.
KING OF CRYPTO?: Here's how the U.S.A. could become the crypto capital of the world…continue reading here.
VIDEO: The man who could be Trump's crypto czar.
Not to be outdone, gold keeps shining brightly…check ETF GLD, the largest gold fund.
THE ETF REPORT: FOXBUSINESS.COM
ROADSHOW!: Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, co-heads of the Department of Government Efficiency, will take their pitch to D.C. to meet with members of Congress next week…continue reading here.
VIDEO: What departments may DOGE attack first?
ECONOMIC A-LISTERS: Kevin Hassett, who advised President-elect Trump during his first term, is back for round two, joining Scott Bessent, former investment manager for George Soros, who got the nod for treasury secretary…continue reading here.
VIDEO: Kevin Hassett's last interview on FOX Business.
ICYMI: Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick didn't make any friends in Trumpland after his failed push for Treasury secretary, FOX Business reported the inside scoop… continue reading here.
VIDEO: What Lutnick will bring to the table as U.S. Secretary of Commerce.
WHITE HOUSE, POST ELECTION LATEST
DEI DONE-ZO: Walmart known for its popular price rollbacks, is shifting that strategy to DEI policies…continue reading here. Check Walmart's stock price here
VIDEO: Walmart's U.S. CEO explains dissing DEI.
MAKING NICE: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg paid a visit to President-elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago…continue reading here. And JPMorgan Jamie Dimon is conducting his own 1-1, behind the scenes meetings with the President-elect…continue reading here.
PERSONAL FINANCE TIPS & TRICKS
WARREN BUFFETT: The ‘Oracle of Omaha’ put out a surprise November shareholder letter signaling thankfulness and advice for when you leave a will for your kids…continue reading here.
READ IT: Buffett's November Shareholders Letter.
ETF MANIA: One of Buffett's favorite ETFs is gaining popularity…continue reading here.
TOUCHDOWN: Former star NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski reveals the best stock investment he ever made…continue reading here.
