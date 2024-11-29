Expand / Collapse search
Dow, S&P hit record, DOGE hits the road, Walmart’s DEI rollback

Dow, S&P 500 wrap up best month since November 2023

Federated Hermes chief equity strategist Phil Orlando on the 'attractive' post-election bump and the retail picture ahead of the holidays. video

US markets are going to have a 'decent Christmas,' market expert explains

- Stocks notch another week of record highs as the Trump bump keeps on giving 

- Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's DOGE will hit the road next week 

- President-elect Trump fills out his team with another economic A-lister 

- Here's how the U.S. could become crypto capital of the world 

- Walmart typically rolls back prices, but this week it did so with its DEI policies 

- Meta's Mark Zuckerberg hobnobbed at Mar-a-Lago and JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon does his own 1-1 with the President-elect 

- Warren Buffett's surprise, emotional November shareholder letter

- Fmr. NFL tight end Ron Gronkowski reveals his best stock investment 

 

RECORD SETTING: U.S. stocks rallied on Friday to fresh record highs…more on the markets here.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 44910.65 +188.59 +0.42%
SP500 S&P 500 6032.38 +33.64 +0.56%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 19218.16623 +157.69 +0.83%

Bitcoin inches closer to $100,000. The largest cryptocurrency by market value has gained 127% this year…LIVE cryptocurrency prices here. 

KING OF CRYPTO?: Here's how the U.S.A. could become the crypto capital of the world…continue reading here. 

VIDEO: The man who could be Trump's crypto czar.

Not to be outdone, gold keeps shining brightlycheck ETF GLD, the largest gold fund.

THE ETF REPORT: FOXBUSINESS.COM

ROADSHOW!: Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, co-heads of the Department of Government Efficiency, will take their pitch to D.C. to meet with members of Congress next week…continue reading here. 

VIDEO: What departments may DOGE attack first?

ECONOMIC A-LISTERS: Kevin Hassett, who advised President-elect Trump during his first term, is back for round two, joining Scott Bessent, former investment manager for George Soros, who got the nod for treasury secretary…continue reading here.  

VIDEO: Kevin Hassett's last interview on FOX Business.

ICYMI: Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick didn't make any friends in Trumpland after his failed push for Treasury secretary, FOX Business reported the inside scoop… continue reading here.

VIDEO: What Lutnick will bring to the table as U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

WHITE HOUSE, POST ELECTION LATEST

DEI DONE-ZO: Walmart known for its popular price rollbacks, is shifting that strategy to DEI policies…continue reading here. Check Walmart's stock price here

VIDEO: Walmart's U.S. CEO explains dissing DEI.  

MAKING NICE: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg paid a visit to President-elect Trump at Mar-a-Lago…continue reading here.  And JPMorgan Jamie Dimon is conducting his own 1-1, behind the scenes meetings with the President-elect…continue reading here.

PERSONAL FINANCE TIPS & TRICKS

WARREN BUFFETT: The ‘Oracle of Omaha’ put out a surprise November shareholder letter signaling thankfulness and advice for when you leave a will for your kids…continue reading here.  

READ IT: Buffett's November Shareholders Letter.

ETF MANIA: One of Buffett's favorite ETFs is gaining popularity…continue reading here.

TOUCHDOWN: Former star NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski reveals the best stock investment he ever made…continue reading here.  

Read more on Outkick Here.

