Warren Buffett's surprise November shareholder letter: READ IT

Warren Buffett penned a surprise letter to shareholders days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and his message was a thankful one for his children, his good fortune and sharing the importance of philanthropy.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BRK.B BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 483.13 +4.87 +1.02% BRK.A BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 724,276.75 +5,756.75 +0.80%

His widely read annual letters normally come in February, but the 94-year-old Oracle of Omaha's November 2024 letter had more of a personal tone. It also came with the announcement of a $1.2 billion donation to family foundations; The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, The Sherwood Foundation and The Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway B-Class stock have gained over 30% this year, outpacing the S&P 500's 27% through Wednesday.