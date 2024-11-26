Warren Buffett's surprise November shareholder letter: READ IT
Warren Buffett gives $1.2 billion to four foundations
Warren Buffett penned a surprise letter to shareholders days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and his message was a thankful one for his children, his good fortune and sharing the importance of philanthropy.
His widely read annual letters normally come in February, but the 94-year-old Oracle of Omaha's November 2024 letter had more of a personal tone. It also came with the announcement of a $1.2 billion donation to family foundations; The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, The Sherwood Foundation and The Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation.
Berkshire Hathaway
Shares of Berkshire Hathaway B-Class stock have gained over 30% this year, outpacing the S&P 500's 27% through Wednesday.