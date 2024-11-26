Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Warren Buffett
Published

Warren Buffett's surprise November shareholder letter: READ IT

Warren Buffett gives $1.2 billion to four foundations

close
RBO & Co. managing partner Jack Oliver reacts to Warren Buffett's decision to stockpile cash before the election on 'The Claman Countdown.'  video

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reports a record $325B cash pile

RBO & Co. managing partner Jack Oliver reacts to Warren Buffett's decision to stockpile cash before the election on 'The Claman Countdown.' 

Warren Buffett penned a surprise letter to shareholders days ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and his message was a thankful one for his children, his good fortune and sharing the importance of philanthropy. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
BRK.B BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 483.13 +4.87 +1.02%
BRK.A BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 724,276.75 +5,756.75 +0.80%

His widely read annual letters normally come in February, but the 94-year-old Oracle of Omaha's November 2024 letter had more of a personal tone. It also came with the announcement of a $1.2 billion donation to family foundations; The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, The Sherwood Foundation and The Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation.

READ HERE: 

WARREN BUFFETT'S NOVEMBER 2024 SHAREHOLDER LETTER

WARREN BUFFETT'S ANNUAL LETTERS

Berkshire Hathaway

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway B-Class stock have gained over 30% this year, outpacing the S&P 500's 27% through Wednesday. 