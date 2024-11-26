Rob Gronkowski says he's invested in Apple, labels the stock his 'best investment'

Rob Gronkowski revealed Apple has proven to be his "best investment" to date.

The retired NFL tight end recently told Fortune that he first invested in the tech giant about 10 years ago, going off a suggestion he received from a contractor he had tasked with constructing a house in Massachusetts. Gronkowski was in the midst of his nine-season stint with the New England Patriots at the time.

"It’s the best investment I’ve ever had in my life," he said.

Speaking to Fortune, he recounted the contractor urging him on more than one occasion to invest in Apple.

"The guy actually who built my house in Foxborough, he told me, 'Hey, buy Apple stock. I’m telling you, that’s where it’s at.’ I’d never been involved in stocks, I really didn’t know how stocks worked. So I was like, ‘Alright, let me do this man.’ And I was like, ‘I’m going to go big,’" Gronkowski said in a video published Tuesday by the outlet.

Gronkowski told Fortune he instructed his financial adviser to put $69,000 into Apple shares in 2014. Those shares, he said, were the first stocks he ever purchased.

The investment slipped the former NFL star’s mind for "like two and a half years," according to Gronkowski.

"I forgot about it," he told the outlet. "It’s like two and a half years later, and the stock is worth like $250,000, so I sell off a portion of the $69,000 I bought in."

His remaining holdings in Apple have a value of over $600,000 now, Gronkowski said.

"All because of the investment I made in 2014, having no idea what I was doing but just listening to the man that built my house here in New England, so I appreciate that," he said.

In the past year alone, Apple shares have gone up more than 23%.

The tech giant has rolled out a slew of new products in recent months, including its iPhone 16 lineup and Apple Watch Series 10 in September and the latest version of its iPad Mini in October. It has also started adding artificial intelligence features to its devices.

Over the past five years, the tech giant’s stock has skyrocketed more than 251%. Its market capitalization hovered around $3.5 trillion as of Tuesday afternoon.

FOX Business reached out to Apple for comment on Gronkowski’s remarks.