Mark Zuckerberg visits Trump at Mar-a-Lago, reportedly 'wants to support the national renewal'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday, just months after the tech entrepreneur publicly praised President-elect Trump following the July 13 assassination attempt.

Zuckerberg's visit to Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, club was confirmed by Trump adviser Stephen Miller during an episode of "The Ingraham Angle" on Fox News Channel.

"Mark Zuckerberg has been very clear about his desire to be a supporter of and a participant in this change that we're seeing all around America, all around the world with this reform movement that Donald Trump is leading," Miller said to guest host Brian Kilmeade.

"Mark Zuckerberg, like so many business leaders, understands that President Trump is an agent of change, an agent of prosperity."

TRUMP'S PROPOSED TARIFFS COULD DRIVE UP FOOD PRICES, EXPERTS SAY

Miller added that the tech CEO "has his own interests," but sees Trump's second term as a chance at "national renewal."

"Mark, obviously, he has his own interests, and he has his own company, and he has his own agenda," Miller said. "But he's made clear that he wants to support the national renewal of America under President Trump's leadership."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % META META PLATFORMS INC. 569.20 -4.34 -0.76%

In July, Zuckerberg lauded Trump for his fist-pumping reaction to the July 13 assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most bada - things I’ve ever seen in my life," Zuckerberg told Bloomberg, just days after the shooting took place.

MEXICO MAY RETALIATE WITH ITS OWN TARIFFS AFTER TRUMP THREAT, NEW PRESIDENT SAYS

"On some level as an American, it’s like hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy," he added.

Zuckerberg's visit to Mar-a-Lago is not the Facebook founder's first interaction with the Republican leader. In August, Trump told FOX Business host Maria Bartiromo that Zuckerberg called him to apologize over an error.

"So, Mark Zuckerberg called me. First of all, he called me two times. He called me after the event and he said that was really amazing," Trump said during an Aug. 1 "Mornings with Maria" interview on FOX Business. "It was really brave."

"And he actually announced that he's not going to support a Democrat because he can't because he respected me for what I did that day," the Republican continued. "I think what I did… to me, was a normal response."

Trump added that Zuckerberg apologized after Facebook mislabeled a photo of him that went viral.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"He actually apologized. He said they made a mistake… and they're correcting the mistake," Trump said.

FOX Business' Michael Dorgan and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.