Domino's, Uber partner on pizza ordering, deliveries

Domino's Pizza customers can now order food through Uber Eats and Postmates apps, the pizza chain announced on Wednesday.

Domino’s franchises will handle food deliveries, and the initial rollout will begin this fall in four pilot markets before expanding around the U.S. by the end of 2023.

The world’s largest pizza delivery chain has been raising prices on menu items and increasing delivery charges to shelter its margins from high input costs.

In April, Domino’s warned that its delivery business would slow as customers began cooking more at home to hedge the rising cost of living expenses.

Domino's CEO Russell Weiner said that the Uber Eats Marketplace will give Domino's and its franchisees a new segment of customers.

"Domino's has a history of successfully entering new marketplaces," Weiner said in a statement. "Domino's sells more food on its digital platform than any pizza company in America. Now that aggregators are at scale, the next logical marketplace for us to enter is order aggregation."

Domino's and Uber Eats currently have 27 international markets in common, while the agreement has the potential for incremental orders from Uber Eats to 70% of Domino's stores.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said both companies have a sustained track record of leadership in technology and innovation.

"We're excited to announce this unique partnership with Domino's globally—both starting as their exclusive third-party marketplace partner in the U.S. and making their menu available to our consumer base around the world—and we look forward to bringing customers the convenience, technology, and experience that are foundational to both of our brands," Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

Uber Eats will be the exclusive third-party platform for Domino's in the U.S. until at least 2024, according to the company.

Reuters contributed to this report.