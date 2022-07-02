Do markets trade on the Fourth of July?

Wall Street will pause on Monday to mark the Independence Day holiday.

There will be no trading in stocks as U.S. equity markets will be closed.

The U.S. bond market is also closed, so no trading in Treasuries.

Stock futures will trade on an abbreviated schedule. They will trade until 1:00 PM ET.

Energy futures will trade until 2:30 PM ET.

The big economic highlight of the week will be the release of the monthly employment report for June on Friday morning.

Stocks kicked off the new month on Friday with gains, but they weren't enough to cut the losses for the week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31097.26 +321.83 +1.05% SP500 S&P 500 3825.33 +39.95 +1.06% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11127.845123 +99.11 +0.90%

The S&P 500 rose 1.1%. The gain snapped a four-day losing streak for the benchmark index, which still posted its fourth losing week in the last five.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9%.

The S&P 500 closed out its worst quarter since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. Its performance in the first half of 2022 was the worst since the first six months of 1970.

