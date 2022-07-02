Expand / Collapse search
Do markets trade on the Fourth of July?

The first half of 2022 has been the worst since the first six months of 1970

Billionaire investor says stocks, crypto and real estate are in peril

Real estate entrepreneur Jeff Greene explains why the entire U.S. economy is an 'omnibubble' on 'The Claman Countdown.' 

Wall Street will pause on Monday to mark the Independence Day holiday.

There will be no trading in stocks as U.S. equity markets will be closed.

The U.S. bond market is also closed, so no trading in Treasuries.

NYSE with flag

United States flags fly outside of the New York Stock Exchange. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson / Reuters Photos)

Stock futures will trade on an abbreviated schedule. They will trade until 1:00 PM ET.

Energy futures will trade until 2:30 PM ET.

The big economic highlight of the week will be the release of the monthly employment report for June on Friday morning.

construction workers

Construction workers work in Wheeling, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh / AP Newsroom)

Stocks kicked off the new month on Friday with gains, but they weren't enough to cut the losses for the week.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1%. The gain snapped a four-day losing streak for the benchmark index, which still posted its fourth losing week in the last five.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9%.

Second quarter was rough for stocks

Second quarter was rough for stocks. (AP Photo/Richard Drew / Associated Press)

The S&P 500 closed out its worst quarter since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. Its performance in the first half of 2022 was the worst since the first six months of 1970.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.