As 4th of July fireworks costs explode, expect shorter displays, says one insider

Today's nationnwide inflation is impacting the fireworks industry as well, of course.

Celebratory explosives are seeing a major price hike ahead of the Fourth of July, with the overall cost across the industry spiking 35%, according to the American Pyrotechnic Association.

Minnesota Pyrotechnics owner James Baxter joined "Fox & Friends First" on Friday to explain that shipping costs alone have gone up almost 400% in some cases.

4TH OF JULY: A BY-THE-NUMBERS LOOK AT THE AMERICAN HOLIDAY

"You’re also seeing a lack of [fireworks] coming into the country," he said.

"So, it’s causing most of the shortages" and affecting costs as well.

Fireworks sold in retail outlets should still be available, Baxter said — but from the professional back end, inventory is "lacking."

Baxter revealed that skyrocketing pricing will impact Independence Day celebrations across the country by shortening displays or causing cancellations of firework events altogether.

"Some shows that have been shooting since, like, 1915, —they’re not able to get product for them," he said.

"They’re not able to find people to shoot their shows."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"A lot of them have canceled here in Minnesota and across the country."

Baxter explained that even though some shows will go on, displays won’t be as long as they were in the past.

Some fireworks displays could be cut down by a significant two to three minutes, he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On top of cost, regulations on importing larger firework shells have caused "several issues" as well, Baxter added.