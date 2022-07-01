4th of July food: Top 10 items purchased, according to Instacart data

What will you be cooking up for the Fourth of July? Sales data from Instacart shows some predictions.

"For many, Fourth of July goes hand-in-hand with firing up the grill and enjoying delicious BBQ. According to Instacart purchase data, folks are ready to celebrate the red, white, and blue with a hot dog in hand with hot dog buns and hot dogs topping the list as the #1 and #2 most purchased items leading up to the holiday," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart’s trend expert tells Fox Business.

"Other top foods are quintessential BBQ sides and summer time produce including chips, watermelons, sweet corn, white corn, and baked beans. And while there will certainly be folks cooking up American barbecue classics like Texas-style brisket and Kansas City ribs this holiday, our data reflects what the average American is firing up at home, and we’re seeing that most are optimizing for [selecting] easy, quick, and flavorful grillables."

Romaniuk also notes that Instacart is also seeing sales growth for charcoal (+97%), pool floats (+76%), and insect repellent (+17%).

"So whether you forgot to pack a July 4th essential or you need to re-stock halfway through the weekend, Instacart can help with delivery in as fast as an hour from all your favorite stores," she adds.

From watermelon to white corn, check out the full list of the top 10 Fourth of July foods in the infographic below.

Along with determining these items based on the number of incremental units sold on Instacart during the week ending on 7/4/2021 compared to the previous week, the grocery delivery and pick-up service revealed additional findings in its latest report.

For instance, the company shared the most uniquely popular meat for grilling in each U.S. state, which ran the gamut from ground beef to vegetarian burgers.

Instacart also shed insight on the most popular summer produce in every state, with strawberries reigning supreme in 20 states, nectarines in six states, and sweet corn, white corn, yellow corn, key limes, plums, watermelon and mangoes rounding out the mix.

If you're hungry for more, check out the full report on Instacart.com.