Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Delta Air Lines

Delta pilots approve big pay raises, other perks in new contract

Agreement comes months after Delta pilots agreed to strike if necessary to move negotiations forward

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 1

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Pilots for Delta Air Lines voted to approve a new contract with significant pay raises and improved benefits, bringing to close negotiations that had been delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement approved on Wednesday will give Delta’s 15,000 pilots a 34% increase in pay raises over the next four years, costing the company about $7 billion. It also contains policy changes aimed at improving pilots’ quality of life, vacations and other benefits.

"This industry-leading contract is the direct result of the Delta pilots’ unity and resolve," Darren Hartmann, a pilot and union official who chairs the Delta Master Executive Council, said in a release. "Despite a two-year delay in negotiations due to COVID, we never lost sight of our goal to obtain significant across-the-board enhancements to our pilot working agreement."

DELTA AIR LINES FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AFTER FLAMES SHOOT OUT FROM WING

A Delta Air Lines Inc. jet taxis at Ronald Reagan International Airport

Pilots for Delta Air Lines agreed to a new contract that will see their pay rise by 34% over the next four years, along with other perks and benefit enhancements. (Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images / File / Getty Images)

Delta pilots had picketed in the spring and summer of 2022 to raise awareness of their negotiations with corporate leadership, and 99% of the pilots represented by the company’s union – Air Line Pilots Association, International – voted in October 2022 to authorize a strike, if necessary.

According to Air Line Pilots Association, International, 78% of the Delta pilots who voted on the contract were in favor of its approval.

A photo of Delta pilots holding strike signs

Delta Air Lines pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, International, picketed last year amid negotiations over the new contract that was agreed on March 1, 2023. (Reuters / Shannon Stapleton / File / Reuters Photos)

John Laughter, Delta’s chief of operations, said the new contract "recognizes our pilots’ contributions to Delta" and added that the airline sought to reach a deal that keeps Delta as a top destination for workers in the aviation industry.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The contract will take effect Thursday, March 2. While federal law requires that union contracts in the airline industry don’t expire, the contract will become amendable on Dec. 31, 2026.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 38.51 +0.17 +0.44%