Delta Air Lines flight makes emergency landing after flames shoot out from wing

Mechanical issue with one engine happened shortly after takeoff from Edinburgh, Delta says

A Delta Air Lines flight from Scotland to New York had to make an emergency landing in Glasgow after flames burst from one of its wings on Friday. (Cory McIntosh via Storyful) video

Delta flight bound for New York makes emergency landing in Scotland

A Delta Air Lines flight from Scotland to New York had to make an emergency landing in Glasgow after flames burst from one of its wings on Friday. (Cory McIntosh via Storyful)

A Delta Air Lines flight from Scotland to New York had to make an emergency landing in Glasgow after flames burst from one of its wings on Friday.

Cory McIntosh, a passenger, filmed the wing on fire shortly after takeoff from from Edinburgh.

"It was a very scary situation, especially with so many kids on board," McIntosh told Storyful. 

During the video, passengers, including children, can be heard in the background as flames trail from the wing.

flames spouting from wing of plane

A Delta spokesperson told FOX Digital in a statement that there was a mechanical issue with one of the plane's two engines. (Cory McIntosh via Storyful)

McIntosh said that the Delta crew was "great at trying to keep people calm."

"They were clearly shaken by the situation but remained professional and helped a lot of passengers calm down. Can’t fault them," she said.

A mechanical issue with one of the aircraft’s two engines caused the fire, a Delta spokesperson told FOX Digital.

Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-800 commercial aircraft

A Delta spokesperson said in a statement that the aircraft safely made an emergency landing at Glasgow Prestwick Airport. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Delta flight 209 from Edinburgh to New York-JFK safely diverted to Glasgow Prestwick Airport after a mechanical issue with one of the aircraft's two engines. We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience," the statement said. 

The airline said it arranged ground transportation, meals and hotels for the passengers as they awaited their rescheduled flight the next morning from Edinburgh, adding that the safety of their customers and workers is of the utmost importance.