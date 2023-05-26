Debt ceiling vote, Nvidia’s new AI chips, jobs report top week ahead

It will be another busy week for investors with lawmakers voting on the debt ceiling after a compromise was reached over the weekend.

Last week stocks ended with a rally going into Memorial Day weekend with financial markets closed on Monday for the holiday honoring all those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

The Nasdaq Composite closed at the highest level since August of last year.

Nasdaq Composite

FOX Business breaks down more events likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

TREASURY AUCTION SIGNALS POSSIBLE LEEWAY ON JUNE 1 DEBT CEILING DEADLINE

Tuesday, May 30

The markets will open for the week on Tuesday after being closed for Memorial Day. In earnings, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and HP will report after the closing bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HPE HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO. 15.34 +0.67 +4.57% HPQ HP INC. 31.30 +0.41 +1.33%

Economic data on Tuesday will include the FHFA monthly home price index, the Case-Shiller home price index and consumer confidence.

TOP MCCARTHY DEBT LIMIT NEGOTIATOR SAYS GOP WON'T CAVE ON WORK REQUIREMENTS: 'HELL NO'

In other news, Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of Theranos is expected to report to prison.

Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday will welcome in earnings from Advance Auto Parts in the morning; while, Chewy, Nordstrom, Okta and Salesforce will report after markets close.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAP ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC. 112.13 +0.52 +0.47% CHWY CHEWY INC. 30.50 +0.34 +1.13% JWN NORDSTROM INC. 16.02 +0.81 +5.33% OKTA OKTA INC. 88.10 +3.53 +4.17% CRM SALESFORCE INC. 215.45 +5.63 +2.68%

Economic data includes mortgage applications, the Chicago PMI and JOLTS job openings.

WILL THE US ACTUALLY DEFAULT ON ITS DEBT? JPMORGAN WARNS THE ODDS ARE RISING

Walmart will host its annual meeting on Wednesday as crime and inflation remain headwinds for many retailers.

Walmart

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WMT WALMART INC. 146.44 +0.29 +0.20%

YELLEN DOUBLES DOWN ON JUNE DEADLINE TO AVOID US DEBT DEFAULT

Thursday, June 1

Prior to the weekend debt deal, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicted the country could run out of money on Thursday, so a vote is now critical ahead of the deadline.

Earnings on Thursday will begin with Dollar General, Hormel Foods, Lands’ End and Macy’s reporting before markets open.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DG DOLLAR GENERAL CORP. 205.04 +1.43 +0.70% HRL HORMEL FOODS CORP. 38.48 +0.23 +0.60% LE LANDS END 7.58 -0.30 -3.81% M MACY'S INC. 14.35 +0.32 +2.28%

Broadcom, ChargePoint Holdings, Dell Technologies, Lululemon and VMware will all report earnings after the bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AVGO BROADCOM INC. 812.73 +83.93 +11.52% CHPT CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS 8.50 +0.18 +2.11% DELL DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 48.51 +0.43 +0.89% LULU LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. 340.26 -2.08 -0.61% VMW VMWARE INC. 133.29 +5.40 +4.22%

Economic data on Thursday will include productivity, construction spending, ISM manufacturing PMI, EIA weekly crude stocks, and initial jobless claims.

Congress will host a remote hearing on "Advances in AI: Views from Silicon Valley" in connection with the University of San Francisco.

Lastly, both Honeywell and Oatly will get new CEOs on Thursday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HON HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. 193.75 +1.48 +0.77% OTLY OATLY GROUP AB 1.76 +0.05 +2.92%

Friday, June 2

The monthly jobs report for May will close out a busy week. Economists expect employers to slow hiring, adding 183,000 roles, down from the 253,000 added in the prior month.

Non-Farm Payrolls for May: 183,000 est. vs. 253,000

The unemployment rate is expected to tick up to 3.5% vs. 3.4%.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 203.63 +2.76 +1.37%

Boeing's CEO Dave Calhoun will speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, while Ajay Banga will take over as president of the World Bank for a five-year term. He was previously CEO of Mastercard.

FOX Business' Jessica MacKenzie contributed to this article.