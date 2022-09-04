CVS takes lead in talks to acquire Signify Health: report

CVS Health Corp. has reportedly taken the lead in the battle among heavyweights for the home-healthcare company Signify Health Inc.

CVS is said to be in advanced talks with a bid of around $8 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Signify is a provider of technology and services for home health.

The companies could announce a deal next week with a value of more than $30 a share.

Amazon.com and UnitedHealth Group have also been interested in making a deal.

There is still no guarantee that CVS will reach a deal for Signify, which has been exploring strategic alternatives since earlier this summer.

Representatives for Signify and CVS declined to comment.

Amazon announced in July that it will acquire U.S. primary health care provider One Medical for $18 per share, in an all-cash deal valued at about $3.9 billion.

That deal is under investigation as the Federal Trade Commission has asked for more information on the acquisition.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CVS CVS HEALTH CORP. 99.47 -0.43 -0.43% SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 28.77 +0.38 +1.34% UNH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC. 516.35 -7.65 -1.46% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 127.51 -0.31 -0.24%

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that CVS was in advanced talks to buy Signify.

Signify rose 1.3% to close at $28.77 in New York trading Friday, giving it a market value of about $6.7 billion.

FOX Business' Landon Mion contributed to this report.