UnitedHealth, Amazon, CVS Health, Option Care bidding on Signify Health

UnitedHealth, Amazon, CVS Health and Option Care Health are bidding for Signify Health, according to people with knowledge of the proposals.

The highest offer came from UnitedHealth, which submitted a bid in excess of $30 a share. But Amazon's offer is not far behind, Bloomberg reported.

Signify will hold a board meeting on Monday to discuss the offers. Final proposals are expected on Sept. 6, although a deal could come earlier if any of the parties preempt the sales process.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Amazon has been bidding on Signify.

Signify, a provider of technology and services for home health, is up for sale in an auction that could value it at more than $8 billion, The Journal noted.

Earlier this month, CVS was reportedly offering to purchase Signify as the retail company pursues efforts to expand in-home health services.

None of the offers are finalized. The bidders could still change plans and Signify could choose to remain independent.

Signify has a market cap of about $4.97 billion after its stock price on Friday closed at $21.20, data from Refinitiv revealed. The company's stock has risen 6.7% since reports that CVS was considering making an offer.

Reuters contributed to this report.