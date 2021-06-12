Volkswagen, Audi say 3.3 million customers' data exposed in North America

Volkswagen said a third party may have obtained the personal information of about 3.3 million customers or potential buyers in a letter Friday, according to reports.

An unnamed digital vendor that Volkswagen's subsidiary, Audi, and some of its U.S. and Canadian dealers used for sales and marketing purposes "left electronic data unsecured at some point between August 2019 and May 2021," the German automaker said in the letter obtained by tech news website TechCrunch.

"We take the safeguarding of your information very seriously," Audi of America President David Weissland wrote. "We have informed the appropriate authorities, including law enforcement and regulators. We are working with external cybersecurity experts to assess and respond to this situation and have taken steps to address the matter with the vendor."

The majority of those affected were Audi customers, according to Reuters.

The third-party actor may have accessed the first and last names, personal or business addresses, email addresses and phone numbers of the 3.3 million customers impacted.

Additionally, the third party may have accessed the "sensitive information relating to the eligibility of a purchase, loan or lease" of about 90,000 U.S. and Canadian Volkswagen or Audi clients, TechCrunch reported.

A "very small" number of birth dates, Social Security numbers, account or loan numbers and tax ID numbers may have also been exposed, Weissland said.

The carmaker is urging clients to "look out for spam emails or other communications requesting sensitive personal information."