Cryptocurrencies stabilize after FTX deal turmoil

Binance announced it was pulling out of the deal to purchase its rival following a review of FTX's balance sheet

Bitcoin Foundation chairman Brock Pierce and Chamber of Digital Commerce founder Perianna Boring explain how Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange was unexpectedly hit with a mass liquidity crisis on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Crypto's 'shakeout phase' will make best companies stronger.

Bitcoin Foundation chairman Brock Pierce and Chamber of Digital Commerce founder Perianna Boring explain how Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange was unexpectedly hit with a mass liquidity crisis on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Cryptocurrency prices stabilized Thursday morning after a tumultuous couple of days sparked by news surrounding the collapse of a deal involving FTX Trading.

Crypto exchange Binance announced it was pulling out of a deal to purchase the failing rival.

The CEOs of the two exchanges, Sam Bankman-Freid of FTX and Changpeng Zhao of Binance had publicly agreed to a merger Tuesday, pending due diligence on FTX’s balance sheet. 

Concerns were raised following the review convincing Binance to back out of the deal, Binance said in a statement. 

FTX Logo

In this photo illustration, the stock trading graph of FTX Token (FTT) seen on a smartphone screen.  ((Photo by Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)No Use Germany. / Reuters Photos)

The turmoil sent cryptocurrencies reeling.

The price of bitcoin plunged more than 15% on Wednesday to $15,840, according to CoinDesk. The cryptocurrency fell for four straight days, dropping more than 26% during that time.

It had been above $20,000 earlier in the week.

Bitcoin was trading around $16,000 Thursday morning.

Ethereum was trading around $1,100, after dropping more than 15% in the past week.

Dogecoin was trading around 8 cents, after losing 37% in the past week.

FTT, the smaller token tied to FTX, stemmed its slide after a week in which it plunged more than 92%.

Illustration of various cryptocurrencies

Representations of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration / Reuters Photos)

Bankman-Fried told FTX employees he was exploring all options for his firm after the deal with Binance collapsed.

FTX.com is also facing scrutiny from U.S. regulators over its handling of customer funds, as well as its crypto-lending activities.

Reuters contributed to this report.