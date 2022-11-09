Cryptocurrencies stabilize after FTX deal turmoil

Cryptocurrency prices stabilized Thursday morning after a tumultuous couple of days sparked by news surrounding the collapse of a deal involving FTX Trading.

Crypto exchange Binance announced it was pulling out of a deal to purchase the failing rival.

The CEOs of the two exchanges, Sam Bankman-Freid of FTX and Changpeng Zhao of Binance had publicly agreed to a merger Tuesday, pending due diligence on FTX’s balance sheet.

Concerns were raised following the review convincing Binance to back out of the deal, Binance said in a statement.

The turmoil sent cryptocurrencies reeling.

The price of bitcoin plunged more than 15% on Wednesday to $15,840, according to CoinDesk. The cryptocurrency fell for four straight days, dropping more than 26% during that time.

It had been above $20,000 earlier in the week.

Bitcoin was trading around $16,000 Thursday morning.

Ethereum was trading around $1,100, after dropping more than 15% in the past week.

Dogecoin was trading around 8 cents, after losing 37% in the past week.

FTT, the smaller token tied to FTX, stemmed its slide after a week in which it plunged more than 92%.

Bankman-Fried told FTX employees he was exploring all options for his firm after the deal with Binance collapsed.

FTX.com is also facing scrutiny from U.S. regulators over its handling of customer funds, as well as its crypto-lending activities.

