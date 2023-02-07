Copper shortage gets real

A growing copper deficit could impact the market for years to come as mining setbacks in South America mount.

On Monday, copper futures were trading $4.025 per pound after the metal hit a low of $3.9930, its lowest level since Jan. 10 when it traded as low as $3.9875, according to CME data.

BHP, WORLD’S TOP MINER, NEARS BIGGEST ACQUISITION IN A DECADE

Currently, Chile is the world’s largest copper producer and accounted for 27% of global supply in 2021, according to the World Economic Forum, but recorded a 7% year-on-year decline in November.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, told FOX Business "Peru, which accounts for 10% of global copper supply, and Chile, have experienced too many setbacks with poor ore quality, strikes, and water restrictions."

Now, "The copper market will likely be in a deficit for years to come," he added. "Copper demand was solid in 2022, and if we see a robust reopening from China, prices could rally significantly."

BIDEN SLAPS 20-YEAR MINING BAN ON MINNESOTA LAND

In January, copper rose above $9,000 per tonne for the first time since June, as traders anticipated a bounce in Chinese demand following the country’s decision to reopen its borders.

At the time of China’s reopening, copper was up roughly 8% year-to-date but is now just 5% above the redline after slipping around 4.5% the last five days. Over the last year, copper is now approximately 10.5% lower.

Halfway through the session on Tuesday, copper is down roughly 0.09% to $4.03.

NEWMONT MAKES $16.9B BID FOR AUSTRALIA GOLD PRODUCER

The red metal fell sharply in mid-2022 as the global economy slowed, interest rates rose, and the dollar strengthened.

Copper is a valuable indicator of economic health due to its industrial uses in electrical equipment and machinery.

A decrease in supply could imply global inflationary pressures are getting worse, and central banks will maintain their hawkish stance to cool consumer prices and strengthen currencies.

Publicly traded copper producers include BHP Group, Freeport-McMoran and Teck Resources.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BHP BHP GROUP LTD. 66.02 -1.06 -1.58% FCX FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. 42.95 -0.21 -0.49% TECK TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 41.86 -0.86 -2.01%