Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Mergers and Acquisitions

Cisco to acquire cybersecurity company Splunk in $28B deal

Cisco's acquisition of Splunk expected to close in third quarter of 2024

close
Sen. Mike Braun, R-In., provides insight on growing fears over the technology on 'The Evening Edit.' video

What are the dangers of artificial intelligence?

Sen. Mike Braun, R-In., provides insight on growing fears over the technology on 'The Evening Edit.'

Cisco announced Thursday it will purchase Splunk, a cybersecurity and analytics firm, for $157 per share in cash or roughly $28 billion in equity value.

"Our combined capabilities will drive the next generation of AI-enabled security and observability," Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said in a statement. "From threat detection and response to threat prediction and prevention, we will help make organizations of all sizes more secure and resilient."

AI AND THE CLOUD TO UNLOCK BILLIONS IN ANNUAL PRODUCTIVITY GAINS FOR SMALL AND MEDIUM BUSINESSES: REPORT

close
Abnormal Security CEO and founder Evan Reiser shares new methods for combatting cyber threats. video

How AI can help with cybersecurity

Abnormal Security CEO and founder Evan Reiser shares new methods for combatting cyber threats.

The purchase was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2024.

PRESIDENT BIDEN WARNS UN TO 'MAKE SURE' AI DOES NOT ‘GOVERN US’

close
SentinelOne chief security advisor Morgan Wright explains how hackers may have an advantage with A.I. technology. video

AI 'opens up a whole new class of threats' in cybersecurity: Morgan Wright

SentinelOne chief security advisor Morgan Wright explains how hackers may have an advantage with A.I. technology.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS     