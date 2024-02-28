Chrysler recalling over 330K Jeep Grand Cherokees over steering wheel issue

Chrysler is recalling 338,238 Jeep Grand Cherokees to address an issue with the steering wheel that could cause drivers to suddenly lose control of their vehicles.

The recall covers the 2021 to 2023 model year Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022 to 2023 model year Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles. Beyond the 338,238 vehicles recalled in the U.S., a further 18,323 vehicles in Canada, 3,700 in Mexico and 16,189 in markets outside North America are subject to recall.

Chrysler, a subsidiary of Stellantis, said in documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that some of the vehicles may have upper control arm (UCA) pinch bolts that were damaged during the vehicle assembly process.

Damaged pinch bolts may break and result in the loss of clamp load between the UCA ball joint and the knuckle. Losing the clamp load may cause the UCA to separate from the knuckle with the steering wheel falling outboard, which can cause a loss of steering control and result in a vehicle crashing without prior warning.

Chrysler's voluntary recall will involve inspections and replacement of UCA pinch bolts, although the remedy for this issue isn't currently available.

The company said in NHTSA documents that it plans to launch the recall in the second quarter of 2024 and will notify vehicle owners around April 12.

Once the recall gets underway, dealerships will replace the upper control arm pinch bolts free of charge on recalled vehicles.

Multinational automaker Stellantis , the parent company of Chrysler, Jeep and Fiat, told FOX Business in a statement, "A routine review of customer feedback led to a company investigation that discovered some 2021-2023 MY Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee L models may have an upper control arm with a damaged pinch bolt, which could result in the loss of clamp load between the ball joint and the knuckle."

"[Fiat Chrysler Automobiles] is unaware of any related injuries or accidents. However, the company urges customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices," the statement continues. "The remedy will be to replace the pinch bolts on all vehicles. Drivers may notice an abnormal noise or vibration when driving over bumps."

Chrysler estimated that about 1% of vehicles included in the 338,238 Jeep Grand Cherokees covered by the recall have the defective pinch bolts.