CEOs, executives behaving badly

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has recently become the latest executive to exhibit bad behavior.

He faces accusations of allegedly misappropriating billions of customer funds from FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges before its collapse. FTX, trading firm Alameda Research, West Realm Series and 130 affiliated companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Nov. 11, just days after another crypto firm, Binance, pulled out of a deal to acquire it and pointed to red flags raised during due diligence.

NEW FTX CEO HIGHLIGHTS ‘PERVASIVE FAILURES’ IN COURT FILING

Bankman-Fried is not the only C-suite executive to behave badly in recent years. FOX Business takes a look at some other high-profile incidents.

John R. Tyson

Tyson Foods CFO John R. Tyson currently faces charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass over a Nov. 6 incident in which he was allegedly found sleeping in a bed in a stranger’s home. He has since issued two apologies, one in a company-wide email and one during the food processing company’s Monday earnings call.

TYSON CFO APOLOGIZES FOR DRUNKEN ARREST ON EARNINGS CALL

"I’m embarrassed, and I want to let you know that I take full responsibility for my action," he told investors and analysts during the call. "This was an incident inconsistent with our company values, as well as my personal values."

Doug Ramsey

Former Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey was arrested in September in connection with a fight in which he is accused of having bitten another man's nose near Razorback Stadium in Arkansas. Beyond Meat disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last month that his last day at the plant-based food company was Oct. 14, after previously announcing he had been suspended.

BEYOND MEAT EXEC ACCUSED OF BITING MAN'S NOSE TO LEAVE COMPANY

Steve Easterbrook

Steve Easterbrook, who served as McDonald’s CEO for roughly four years, was fired in November 2019 after the board found he had "violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee," the fast-food chain said at the time.

MCDONALD'S FIRES CEO FOR INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP WITH EMPLOYEE

In December 2021, he and McDonald’s reached a settlement resolving a lawsuit the company filed in connection to his conduct, resulting in Easterbrook returning over $105 million worth of equity awards and cash. Easterbrook also apologized for failing "at times to uphold McDonald’s values and fulfill certain of my responsibilities as a leader of the company," according to a company press release.

Travis Kalanick

Travis Kalanick was captured on video in 2017 arguing loudly with an Uber driver over the company’s fares, with the Uber co-founder later saying he was "ashamed" of his behavior and "willing to admit that I need leadership help," according to The Wall Street Journal. He resigned from his position as CEO later in 2017, a tumultuous year for the ride-share company that involved it facing allegations of harassment and bullying and a lawsuit related to self-driving vehicle technology.

Brian Krzanich

In 2018, Intel announced the resignation of then-CEO Brian Krzanich. His departure came after the semiconductor manufacturer was "informed" he "had a past consensual relationship" with an employee, a violation of the company’s non-fraternization policy, Intel said in a statement at the time

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE