Markets

Tyson CFO issues apology following arrest, saying he is 'embarrassed'

John R. Tyson was allegedly found asleep in a stranger's home while intoxicated over the weekend

Tyson Foods chief financial officer John R. Tyson has apologized for his behavior following his arrest over the weekend, saying in a company-wide email that he is "embarrassed" over the incident.

John Tyson

John R. Tyson, EVP, Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer, Tyson Foods; speaks on stage during a summit on Sept. 21, 2022 in New York City.  (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit / Getty Images)

Mr. Tyson, 32, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass in the early hours of Sunday morning after Fayetteville, Arkansas, police responded to a burglary call from a "college age" woman who said she had just arrived home to find a man she did not know asleep in her bed, according to the preliminary police report.

Officers said they found Tyson in the bed, and arrested him due to his apparent "level of intoxication" and his "unlawful presence in the house" where the occupants did not know him.

tyson foods john r tyson

Tyson Foods CFO John R. Tyson arrested over the weekend for public intoxication and criminal trespass. (Washinton County Sheriff)

In a message to his colleagues obtained by the Associated Press, Tyson apologized and said he was seeking treatment for alcohol abuse.

"I am embarrassed for personal conduct that is inconsistent with my personal values, the company’s values and the high expectations we hold for each other here at Tyson Foods," Tyson wrote. "I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others."

Tyson HQ sign in Arkansas

In this Jan. 29, 2006, file photo, a car passes in front of a Tyson Foods Inc., sign at Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Ark.  (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File / AP Newsroom)

Tyson was promoted to CFO in late September, after joining the company in 2019. Prior to joining Tyson, he held various roles in investment banking, private equity, and venture capital, including at J.P. Morgan.

He is the son of Tyson Foods board chair John H. Tyson, and the great-grandson of Tyson founder John W. Tyson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.