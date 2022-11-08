Tyson CFO issues apology following arrest, saying he is 'embarrassed'

Tyson Foods chief financial officer John R. Tyson has apologized for his behavior following his arrest over the weekend, saying in a company-wide email that he is "embarrassed" over the incident.

Mr. Tyson, 32, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass in the early hours of Sunday morning after Fayetteville, Arkansas , police responded to a burglary call from a "college age" woman who said she had just arrived home to find a man she did not know asleep in her bed, according to the preliminary police report.

Officers said they found Tyson in the bed, and arrested him due to his apparent "level of intoxication" and his "unlawful presence in the house" where the occupants did not know him.

In a message to his colleagues obtained by the Associated Press, Tyson apologized and said he was seeking treatment for alcohol abuse.

"I am embarrassed for personal conduct that is inconsistent with my personal values, the company’s values and the high expectations we hold for each other here at Tyson Foods," Tyson wrote. "I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others."

Tyson was promoted to CFO in late September, after joining the company in 2019. Prior to joining Tyson, he held various roles in investment banking, private equity, and venture capital, including at J.P. Morgan.

He is the son of Tyson Foods board chair John H. Tyson, and the great-grandson of Tyson founder John W. Tyson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.