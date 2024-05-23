Boeing facing 'long road' in addressing safety issues, FAA chief says

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday that Boeing has a "long road" ahead of it as the planemaker readies a plan aimed at assuring regulators it is adequately addressing safety concerns in its manufacturing.

The FAA in February ordered Boeing to develop a comprehensive plan to correct quality-control issues after a door plug flew off a 737 MAX-9 mid-flight during an Alaska Airlines flight the month before. Boeing is slated to deliver that plan on May 30.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker told ABC News on Thursday that the agency has been working closely with Boeing on the plan over the last 90 days, in order for the plane manufacturer to "bring the quality back where it needs to be at their factories."

BOEING HAS A ‘MORAL COMPASS PROBLEM,’ VETERAN PILOT ARGUES

"It's to bring the safety system where it needs to be and bring the culture where it needs to be so that employees can speak up when they see something is concerning," Whitaker continued. "What we're seeing next week is the plan going forward. It's not the end of the process. It's the beginning, and it's going to be a long road to get going back where they need to be making safe airplanes."

Boeing declined to comment directly on Whitaker's remarks, but directed FOX Business to comments outgoing CEO Dave Calhoun made at the company's annual shareholders meeting last Friday.

BOEING RE-ELECTS OUTGOING CEO AS SEARCH FOR REPLACEMENT CONTINUE AMID SAFETY CULTURE CRISIS

"We've been engaged with the FAA and immediately went to work on our 90-day quality action plan. We've completed our 30-and 60-day FAA reviews and will meet with the FAA in a couple of weeks to present our final plan," Calhoun said. "We anticipate the FAA will take whatever time is necessary to review that plan and hold us accountable to the various control parameters that are put in place as we move forward."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA THE BOEING CO. 172.25 -14.05 -7.54%

Boeing Co.

Calhoun acknowledged at the time that "This is more of a beginning than it is an end."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Several mishaps involving Boeing plans have occurred so far in 2024. Fox News has tracked at least four incidents with Boeing aircraft in January, two in February and as many as 10 as of mid-March.

FOX Business' Stephanie Price contributed to this story.