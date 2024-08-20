BMW recalls 720K vehicles with risk of water pump connector short circuit

BMW recently launched a recall of nearly 720,800 vehicles across several models in response to the risk of a short circuit by their water pump connector.

The NHTSA said certain 2012-2015 X1 sDrive28i and X1 xDrive28i vehicles; 2012-2016 Z4 sDrive28i, 528i, 528i xDrive, 328i and 328xi vehicles; 2016-2018 X5 xdrive 40e vehicles; 2014-2016 228i, 228xi, 428i, 428i xDrive and 328xi Gran Turismo vehicles; 2013-2017 X3 sDrive28i and X3 xDrive28i vehicles; 2015-2018 X4 xDrive28i vehicles; and 2015-2016 428xi vehicles are among those subject to the recall.

In the NHTSA recall report, it said the affected BMW vehicles could have an increased risk of a "thermal event" if liquid enters the water pump’s electrical plug connector and causes a short circuit. The problem has been linked to "insufficient sealing of the water pump," according to the document.

BMW submitted the recall report to the NHTSA a week ago. The NHTSA has since tweeted about it.

Impacted BMW customers should get mailed notification of the recall and guidance on how to go about getting their vehicles fixed come early October, the recall report said.

"As of August 2024, BMW is aware of approximately 18 customers complaints, concerns, and/or field instances, in the US market, that relate, or may relate, to the issue identified in this report," BMW said in a chronology for the recall. "BMW has not received any reports, nor is BMW otherwise aware, of any accidents or injuries related to this issue."

Fixing the problem with the water pump connector will involve going to a BMW center.

Staff will look at both the water pump and plug connector to see if they need replacement. Installation of a shield "to divert any fluid that might drop down onto the pump from the positive crankcase ventilation system’s intake air house" will also happen, the recall report said.

That service will not cost owners of the affected BMW vehicles a penny.

The BMW Group builds a few million autos each year across its various brands. In 2023, it reported production of 2.34 million BMWs and another roughly 321,400 vehicles under its other brands.