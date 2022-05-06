Bitcoin price falls below $37,000 as market risks increase

Bitcoin is struggling to stabilize after a day that saw the cryptocurrency fall more than 8% to below $37,000.

Bitcoin has traded lower in five of the past seven days and is now down more than 20% year-to-date.

Bitcoin is down about 47% from its November record high of $68,991.

Cryptocurrency prices fell Thursday along with the huge plunge in the major stock indexes.

Ethereum fell more than 6% to around $2,700.

Of the top 30 cryptocurrencies listed by CoinDesk, 29 were down on the day, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Stocks and cryptocurrencies have experienced similar rollercoaster moves.

This past year, stocks and cryptocurrencies have reacted to moves in monetary policy.

U.S. stocks tanked Thursday, posting the worst session since 2020 as the yield on the 10-Year Treasury rose to 3.066%.

