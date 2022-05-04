Stock futures rise, Oil surges, Fed decision due: LIVE UPDATES
FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Oil prices rose Wednesday morning following a drawdown in U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles and concerns about slowing demand from China. Continue reading
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. rose on Wednesday to $4.226, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Tuesday was $4.204. The record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022.
Bitcoin is holding around $38,000 ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. Bitcoin is down more than 18% year-to-date. Continue reading
