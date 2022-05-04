Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures rise, Oil surges, Fed decision due: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

Gas prices continue to gain

Gas Prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline  in the U.S. rose on Wednesday to $4.226, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Tuesday was $4.204. The record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022. 

Bitcoin price trades around $38,000 ahead of Fed decision

Bitcoin illustration (iStock)

Bitcoin is holding around $38,000 ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. Bitcoin is down more than 18% year-to-date. Continue reading

