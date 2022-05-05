Stocks give back gains, Oil choppy, Jobless claims on tap: LIVE UPDATES
FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
U.S. equity futures ticked lower following Wednesday's huge rally for stocks. Continue reading
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell alleviated some concerns of a looming economic recession after he rejected the possibility of an even larger interest rate hike than the one the U.S. central bank announced on Wednesday. Continue reading
Oil prices were choppy Thursday morning after a European Union proposal for new sanctions against Russia included an embargo on crude in six months. Continue reading
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. rose on Thursday to $4.247, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Wednesday was $4.226. The record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022.
Bitcoin is trading around $39,000 after gaining 5% on Wednesday, the same day the Fed raised interest rates. Bitcoin remains down 14% year-to-date. Continue reading
