Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by  Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Live News
Last Update

Stocks give back gains, Oil choppy, Jobless claims on tap: LIVE UPDATES

FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.

Covered by: Ken Martin and FOX Business Team

5Posts
Back to Top

incoming update…

Stock futures trade lower after Fed-powered rally

Stock futures trade lower after Fed-powered rally

NYSE traders (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

U.S. equity futures ticked lower following Wednesday's huge rally for stocks. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Fed's Powell calms recession jitters with rebuff of 75-basis point rate hike

Fed's Powell calms recession jitters with rebuff of 75-basis point rate hike

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell alleviated some concerns of a looming economic recession after he rejected the possibility of an even larger interest rate hike than the one the U.S. central bank announced on Wednesday. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Oil choppy on new Russian sanctions proposal

Oil choppy on new Russian sanctions proposal

Oil wells (iStock)

Oil prices were choppy Thursday morning after a European Union proposal for new sanctions against Russia included an embargo on crude in six months. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Gasoline adds to gains

Gasoline adds to gains

Gas Prices (AAA)

The average price for a gallon of gasoline  in the U.S. rose on Thursday to $4.247, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The price on Wednesday was $4.226. The record high was $4.33, set on Friday March 11, 2022. 

Posted by Ken Martin

Bitcoin trading around $39,000

Bitcoin trading around $39,000

Illustration of Bitcoin ( Reuters Marketplace - DPA Pictures)

Bitcoin is trading around $39,000 after gaining 5% on Wednesday, the same day the Fed raised interest rates. Bitcoin remains down 14% year-to-date. Continue reading

Posted by Ken Martin

Live Coverage begins here