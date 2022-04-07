Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Bitcoin

Bitcoin trades around $43,000 as Miami conference gets underway

Miami is hosting the Bitcoin 2022 conference through Saturday.

close
Hashdex partner Bruno Ramos de Sousa says there's a growing crypto community in Miami, Florida, ahead of its hosting of Bitcoin 2022. video

Miami to host biggest Bitcoin event in the world

Hashdex partner Bruno Ramos de Sousa says there's a growing crypto community in Miami, Florida, ahead of its hosting of Bitcoin 2022.

Bitcoin was hovering around $43,000, after declining for three straight days.

The cryptocurrency has lost more than 5% during that slide.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bitcoin is down more than 5% year-to-date.

Bitcoin fell along with stocks as investors digested the minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting, in which policymakers signaled that surging inflation and an incredibly tight labor market could warrant a half-point interest rate hike at future meetings.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX BUSINESS' REAL-TIME CRYPTOCURRENCY PRICING DATA 

The minutes also reaffirmed Fed Governor Lael Brainard's remarks on Tuesday that the central bank could start to reduce the balance sheet as early as May. The 10-year Treasury yield has spiked above 2.6%, its highest level since March 2019.

Miami is the place to be this week for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, as the Bitcoin 2022 conference runs through Saturday.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, center, and John Bartleman, President and CEO of TradeStation Group, walk up to the Miami Bull at the Miami Beach Convention Center. ((AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee))

New York City and Silicon Valley continued to lead in funding raised by blockchain startups in 2021, with $6.5 billion and $3.9 billion. But Miami is now tied with Los Angeles, where firms pulled in more than $760 million in funding, according to market research firm CB Insights.

BITCOIN OFFERING ‘GOOD ENTRY POINT’ FOR INVESTORS: EXPERT

Many cite a welcoming environment cultivated by local officials, mainly Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who has lured tech investment, becoming one of America's crypto-friendly mayors.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX bought the naming rights for the NBA arena in downtown Miami last year.

The largest crypto company to move to Miami so far, Blockchain.com, will house 200 employees at a location in the hip Wynwood district, where other tech firms are setting up shop as well.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

As Miami aims to attract more investment, Bitcoin 2022 organizers say at least 75 companies will be making announcements at the conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.