Bitcoin offering ‘good entry point’ for investors: Expert

Bitcoin trades around $45K after two-day slide

Bitcoin sees ‘good entry point’: Hashdex partner

Hashdex partner Bruno Ramos de Sousa says the one caveat about Bitcoin stock is that it’s volatile.

Reacting to Bitcoin's stock price dropping significantly over the last two days, Hashdex partner Bruno Ramos de Sousa said the stock's fall marks a "good entry point" for investors to buy the cryptocurrency on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday.

BRUNO RAMOS DE SOUSA: This is trending in between the 43K and 48K band in the past two months or so. It's pretty normal. Bitcoin finds these bands and stays with them for a couple of months. If you look at the longer-term we saw six, seven, eight months ago bitcoin at around 60 to 65,000, so there is still space for the all-time highs.

Bitcoin traded around $45K after a two-day slide  (iStock)

If you think about it personally, I think this could be a good entry point, with the caveat that bitcoin's always volatile, you can always go down to 30K pretty fast. So lots of attention, takes some time. But it's an interesting band we're in right now.

Miami to host biggest Bitcoin event in the world

Hashdex partner Bruno Ramos de Sousa says there's a growing crypto community in Miami, Florida, ahead of its hosting of Bitcoin 2022.