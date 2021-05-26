Bitcoin price rises leading cryptocurrencies higher

Cryptocurrencies were on the rise early Wednesday morning.

Bitcoin was trading above the $40,000 level, gaining more than 4% to $40,306, according to Coindesk.

Rival Ether was up more than 9% at $2,859.

Dogecoin was gaining more than 1% at $0.35.

Bitcoin and baseball were mentioned in the same sentence on Tuesday when New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone appearance on ‘Varney & Co.’

BITCOIN, CRYPTO IN MLB NO LONGER OUT OF LEFT FIELD

While cryptocurrency hasn't been an acceptable form of payment right off the bat within Major League Baseball , it is certainly being discussed for future possible transactions.



In response to host Stuart Varney asking if any of his players or managers have requested to be paid in cryptocurrency, Boone replied by confirming that it is "definitely a big conversation in our clubhouse."

BITCOIN MINING COUNCIL FACES CRITICS

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis made comments about cryptocurrencies at the virtual gathering hosted by Coindesk called Consensus 2021.

He’s hopeful state residents can pay their taxes with crypto. He's hoping it happens in the not too distant futures.

"I’d be thrilled to be the first state to let you pay your taxes in a variety of cryptos," he said Tuesday at Consensus 2021.