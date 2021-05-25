Bitcoin, crypto in MLB no longer out of left field, Yankees manager Aaron Boone says

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed in an appearance on ‘Varney & Co.’ Tuesday that, while cryptocurrency hasn't been an acceptable form of payment right off the bat within Major League Baseball, it is certainly being discussed for future possible transactions.



In response to host Stuart Varney asking if any of his players or managers have requested to be paid in cryptocurrency, Boone replied by confirming that it is "definitely a big conversation in our clubhouse."



"Oh yeah, these things are definitely real," he continued. "A lot of our staff members follow Bitcoin each and every day."

"Have you invested?" Varney inquired, to which Boone admitted to having "dabbled just a little bit" in cryptocurrency.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Boone, alongside several other notable names across all professional sports, is involved with the new ‘Athlete Direct,’ a platform by sports memorabilia icon Brandon Steiner that allows athletes to take ownership of their memorabilia and sell used gear, autographed collectibles, and more directly to fans. Billed as ‘The Athlete Marketplace,’ ‘Athlete Direct’ plays ball with NFTs (Non-fungible Tokens), a recent craze that has boomed within the world of sports business.





Through ‘Athlete Direct,’ fans of Boone's can purchase anything from his jerseys, hats, helmets, and cleats — to an autographed game-used base and a signed lineup sheet.



WANT TO BUY AN NFT? HERE'S WHAT TO KNOW



"It really is just another way of better connecting athletes with their fan base," described Boone.



Boone, whose Yankees are currently on a 6-game winning streak, commented on the 2021 season by stating, "we're definitely on the up-and-up."