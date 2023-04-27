Bill Gates grows fortune by $2B in one day

Bill Gates added another $2 billion to his bank account this week as Microsoft shares soared after the company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

Microsoft's stock price jumped 9% on Wednesday, adding $174 billion to its market value, pushing Gates’ overall net worth to $122 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

To date, the Microsoft co-founder owns 103 million shares equating to roughly 1% of the company.

GOOGLE, MICROSOFT IN Q1 EARNINGS PROVIDE UPDATES ON AI PUSH

Microsoft on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.45 per share on $52.86 billion in revenue for the first quarter. One year ago, the company’s revenue reached $49.36 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 303.35 +7.97 +2.70%

The company also provided an update on its AI programs, a key part of its business, saying AI features had already been added to its Bing search engine and cloud storage.

MICROSOFT IS DEVELOPING ITS OWN AI CHIP: REPORT

"As with any significant platform shift, it starts with innovation," Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said Tuesday during the earnings call. "And we are excited about the early feedback and demand signals for the AI capabilities we have announced to date."

"We will continue to invest in our cloud infrastructure, particularly AI-related spend as we scale with the growing demand, driven by customer transformation," she added.