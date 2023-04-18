Microsoft is developing its own AI chip: Report

Microsoft is reportedly developing its own artificial intelligence chip.

The chip is code-named "Athena," The Information reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. Athena is the goddess of wisdom in Greek mythology.

Athena will power the technology between AI chatbots like the OpenAI phenomenon ChatGPT.

Microsoft has been working on the chip since 2019, the report said.

The Information said that the chip is being tested by a small group of both Microsoft and OpenAI employees.

The Athena chips will be used for training large-language models and supporting interference.

The tech giant is hoping that the chip will perform better than what it currently purchases from other vendors.

Some other big tech companies like Amazon and Google also make their own in-house artificial intelligence chips, aiming to cut down on costs.

Chip designer Nvidia Corp. dominates the market for such chips.

The report said that the rollout is being accelerated by Microsoft after the success of ChatGPT.

Microsoft released its own AI search engine Bing AI earlier this year.

Microsoft declined to comment on the matter.

In research, Nvidia showed that AI could be used to improve chip design, finding better ways to place big groups of transistors.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.